Pusha T Gives Kendrick's "Euphoria" Shoutout His Stamp of Approval: 'Incredible Display of Battle Raps'

Pusha T has finally addressed Kendrick Lamar name-dropping him on the Drake diss track “Euphoria.”

A highlight on "Euphoria" includes K Dot rapping, "let me see you push a T." The line, with its unique intonation, references Drake's explosive 2018 feud with Pusha T. In a new interview with Vulture , alongside his brother No Malice, Push was asked about his reaction to this iconic line.

“Before you go, I have to ask about a lyric,” music reporter Craig Jenkins said, before refencing the bar.

Pusha replied, “Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen man, Kendrick …”

Before Push could finish his statement, No Malice interjected, saying Kendrick’s verse was “a master class” in rapping.

Pusha T has a long history with Drake that dates back to the mid-2000s when the Clipse member was engaged in a feud with Lil Wayne . Drake eventually got involved, which led to subliminals on both sides, including tracks such as “Exodus 23:1" and “Tuscan Leather.”

By 2018, the feud between Drake and Pusha T had escalated dramatically. Pusha T delivered a major blow to Drake's reputation with the release of "The Story of Adidon," a scathing diss track where Pusha revealed Drake's secret son to the public, significantly tarnishing Drake's previously untouchable image.

The rapper's reaction to Kendrick Lamar mentioning him on "Euphoria" is no surprise, since over the years Push has made it clear that he has no plans to reconcile with Drake.