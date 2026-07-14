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Nicki Minaj Sued by Law Firm Over Alleged $230,000 in Unpaid Fees

In its lawsuit, Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP claimed the $229,541 owed by Minaj has entered into a default judgement, which will be determined by the court.

Nicki Minaj looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks about 'Trump Accounts.'
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Nicki Minaj is facing another lawsuit over alleged unpaid services.

The law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has accused Minaj of failing to pay $229,541 for their work on an alleged copyright infringement lawsuit in 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The law firm alleges the lawsuit has entered into default due to Minaj’s failure to respond. A hearing has been scheduled for September to determine if a default judgment will be granted.

Minaj was sued by 24/7 Production earlier this year after she allegedly never repaid an advance of $275,000 to cover production costs pertaining to her iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball performance and Pink Friday 2 album launch concert.

24/7 claimed to have provided Minaj with advance planning, on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, ground transportation, and overall logistics, all of which were approved by her team.

The production company allegedly sought repayment for years, but only heard back, “We’ll look into this,” from the rapper’s team.

Alex Bruesewitz, a senior advisor for Donald Trump and friend of Minaj, denied the report in a post on X. “Another day, another TMZ lie about @NICKIMINAJ,” Bruesewitz wrote. “This is completely false!”

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