Lil Wayne Reacts to 1950s Version of “A Milli” Made With Artificial Intelligence

Lil Wayne approves of a 1950s-inspired remix of his hit single "A Milli" that was made using artificial intelligence.
On Tuesday (July 2), Weezy retweeted a post that featured his song "A Milli" flipped into a 1950s-style tune with the help of AI. The New Orleans native seemed to enjoy the AI rendition, sharing a GIF of himself vibing in the music video for Drake's 2011 track "The Motto" in his retweet of the post.
"A Milli" isn't the only song getting the vintage treatment. People on social media are participating in a trend where they remix popular hip-hop songs into old school tracks. Hit singles from rappers like the late King Von, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and others have also been creatively reimagined as 1950s-style tunes.
Artificial intelligence continues to seep into the entertainment industry. In May, fans were fooled by an AI Justin Timberlake making a cameo appearance in Veeze's music video for "Pop Yo Sh*t," where the rapper began to morph into the former NSYNC* member before changing back to his regular self.
Scarlett Johansson recently expressed displeasure with the AI-writing service ChatGPT after its parent company, OpenAI, developed a voice assistant that sounded just like her. Johansson and her team of lawyers were investigating why the company developed the voice assistant after she walked away from a deal that would make her the voice of ChatGPT.