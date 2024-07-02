Lil Wayne Reacts to 1950s Version of “A Milli” Made With Artificial Intelligence

Lil Wayne approves of a 1950s-inspired remix of his hit single "A Milli" that was made using artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday (July 2), Weezy retweeted a post that featured his song "A Milli" flipped into a 1950s-style tune with the help of AI. The New Orleans native seemed to enjoy the AI rendition, sharing a GIF of himself vibing in the music video for Drake's 2011 track "The Motto" in his retweet of the post.