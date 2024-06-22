DJ Hed Says West Coast Group Photo and Kendrick Lamar Playing 'Not Like Us' Five Times at 'Pop Out' Show Were a Surprise

"That was not on the set list," Hed said. "We had just finished our sets and while Dot was on stage, they were just hitting everybody like, 'Yo, Dot wants everybody to stay. Stay right here, everybody stay right here. Dot wants us to come on the stage at the end of the show.' And we're like, OK, like if that's what Dot wants, then we'll come on stage. We had no idea. We all found out pretty much when y'all found out."

Hed also explained that he told Kendrick right before his set that he needed to fully embrace the moment he was creating inside the legendary arena that night. In addition to the group photo, Hed also revealed that people didn't know that K Dot would run through "Not Like Us" five times in a row.

Lamar has a history of staying tight-lipped with whatever he is doing. Mustard revealed in an interview with Billboard this week that he didn't know what Kendrick would do with the beat for "Not Like Us."

Meanwhile, several notable things have happened in the wake of Kendrick's 'Pop Out' show in Los Angeles. E-40 thanked the Compton artist for having him narrate what he called "one of the biggest nights in hip-hop history." Snoop Dogg also crowned Kung Fu Kenny the "king" of the West Coast after the instantly iconic concert.

"Top of the morning, big Snoop Dogg coming at you live from Canada," he opened the clip. "Sending a big shout out to K Dot and all the homies from the west that stood together, unified, organized, in peace [and] love. That was beautiful, that was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my peoples come together. And K Dot... You are the king of the west, that's the kind of shit kings do. We unite, we bring our peoples together."