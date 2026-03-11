Kanye West Ordered to Pay $140,000 to Former Worker in Malibu Mansion Lawsuit

A jury has ruled against Kanye West in a legal dispute involving work performed at the rapper’s former Malibu property, and the artist must pay a former employee $140,000 in damages.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by Tony Saxton, who said he was hired as a project manager during renovations at West’s oceanfront mansion in Malibu. Saxton alleged he was subjected to unsafe working conditions on the property and was ultimately fired after only several weeks on the job.

According to court filings, Saxton claimed he was hired to help oversee work at the home, reportedly valued at tens of millions of dollars, but was only paid once before his employment was terminated roughly seven weeks later. He initially sought more than $1.7 million in damages, arguing he lost wages and incurred medical costs tied to the alleged working conditions.

After hearing testimony, jurors found West responsible for a portion of the damages but awarded a far smaller amount than Saxton had requested. The court ordered the rapper to pay approximately $140,000 to cover medical expenses and lost wages.

West took the stand during the proceedings and testified that he had limited recollection of Saxton or the details surrounding his hiring. During questioning, Ye reportedly suggested he was unsure who officially brought Saxton onto the project.