Kacy Hill has explained how easy it was for her to get out of her record deal with Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music label.
During a performance last week on Hill's The Bug Tour, the singer took time out of her set to explain how she left Ye's label in 2019. According to Hill, she wanted to get out of her deal, and in a meeting with Def Jam Records—which handled distribution for G.O.O.D. at the time—she was told that the only person who could grant her wish was Kanye.
"At that time, [Kanye] decided he didn't want to use an email, and he also didn't have an assistant," Hill said. "So I was like, that is so crazy. And so for like six months of my life, and this is a true story, I'm not exaggerating anything—it's crazier than I could even tell it—for like six months of my life, I went to Sunday Service."
She continued, "It was like going to someone's wedding with a contract in your hand where I'd go, and I'd be like, 'That was really beautiful, sir. Can we talk now?' ... He was like, 'OK, come to rehearsal on Friday.' I was like, 'Sick!' And then I was like, 'I didn't know where and when rehearsal was anyway.'"
Hill eventually met up with Ye at an office in Calabasas, where he was surprised to see her. The 30-year-old reminded him that she needed to get out of her deal with the label, and Kanye was adamant about fulfilling her request.
"He was like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I was like, 'You can text literally anyone and say that I'm done.' And so he did, and he texted someone and said I was done, and I was done. And then afterward, I played him some of my second record, and he was like, 'This is cool. Could you make it a gospel song?' And I was like, 'Sure, like, whatever you want.'"
Hill met Ye as one of the backup dancers on his Yeezus Tour in 2014 and he signed her to his label after discovering her music while on the road. While with G.O.O.D., Hill released her Bloo EP in 2015 and her debut album Like a Woman in 2017. She also landed a feature on Travis Scott's "90210" on his debut album Rodeo.