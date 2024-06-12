Kacy Hill has explained how easy it was for her to get out of her record deal with Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music label.

During a performance last week on Hill's The Bug Tour, the singer took time out of her set to explain how she left Ye's label in 2019. According to Hill, she wanted to get out of her deal, and in a meeting with Def Jam Records—which handled distribution for G.O.O.D. at the time—she was told that the only person who could grant her wish was Kanye.

"At that time, [Kanye] decided he didn't want to use an email, and he also didn't have an assistant," Hill said. "So I was like, that is so crazy. And so for like six months of my life, and this is a true story, I'm not exaggerating anything—it's crazier than I could even tell it—for like six months of my life, I went to Sunday Service."

She continued, "It was like going to someone's wedding with a contract in your hand where I'd go, and I'd be like, 'That was really beautiful, sir. Can we talk now?' ... He was like, 'OK, come to rehearsal on Friday.' I was like, 'Sick!' And then I was like, 'I didn't know where and when rehearsal was anyway.'"