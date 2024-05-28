Ice Cube Calls “No Vaseline” the Best Diss Song in Hip-Hop History: ‘I Took Out 4 Muthaf*ckers and Their Manager'

Ice Cube has crowned his 1991 track the best diss song in hip-hop history, beating out entries from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and the late 2Pac.

During a recent performance, Cube took some time out to acknowledge "No Vaseline" while comparing it to other great hip-hop diss songs that have been released over the years. According to Cube, "Hit 'Em Up," "Ether," and all the diss songs Kendrick released a few weeks ago don't compare to "No Vaseline," which was aimed at his former N.W.A colleagues.

"No Vaseline is the best diss song in the history of hip-hop, and I'll tell you why," Cube said. "One MC, myself, I took out four muthafuckers and their manager. You can't beat that. You can't beat that. But we did that over 30 years ago so as it stands today I got nothing but love for N.W.A ok. Nothing but love for Dr. Dre, nothing but love for MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy E rest in peace."