Ginuwine Sings ‘So Anxious’ a Cappella in L.A. After Lip-Syncing Claims Go Viral

Ginuwine addressed recent online criticism during a live show in Los Angeles by cutting the music and singing one of his biggest hits completely a cappella. The moment happened during the R&B Lovers Tour, when the singer paused his set to respond to claims circulating on social media that he had been lip-syncing during a previous performance. The backlash began after a video from the Florida Strawberry Festival went viral last week. In the clip, some viewers claimed the singer appeared to be lip-syncing during one of his songs, prompting a wave of online posts questioning his ability to sing live.

During his Los Angeles performance, Ginuwine decided to confront the criticism directly. Stopping the music, he spoke to the crowd about the viral conversation before demonstrating his vocals without any backing track. "Y'all heard on the internet they said I couldn't sing? That I was lip-syncing?" he told the audience. "I hated that shit. So if I said…" He then launched into the opening verse of his 1999 hit "So Anxious," delivering the performance entirely with his voice as the band and track remained silent.