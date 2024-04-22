Here Are the First Week Numbers for Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Still Don't Trust You'

Future and Metro Boomin have another chart-topping album with We Still Don't Trust You.

According to Billboard, the duo's latest album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 127,500 equivalent album units earned in its first week. The album is Future's tenth and Metro's fifth No. 1 on the chart.

We Still Don't Trust You was released on April 12 and features appearances by The Weeknd, Brownstone, Ty Dolla Sign, J. Cole, Lil Baby, and ASAP Rocky. It serves as a sequel to Future and Metro's first collaborative effort, We Don't Trust You, which arrived three weeks before part two and also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 251,000 units in its first week.

The album spawned a lot of chatter online, as people believe that Drake was once again a target, amid the hip-hop civil war that kicked off thanks to Kendrick Lamar's feature on "Like That" off the first album. On "Show of Hands," A$AP Rocky appeared to take aim at Drake in the context of his alleged relationship with Rihanna.

"N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don' trust you, it's always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest shit / Funny how it just came and went," Rocky raps on the song.

The Weeknd also has a verse on "All to Myself" that listeners think was meant for Drake and his OVO camp.

"They could never diss my brothers, baby," he sings on the song. "When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away," he sings, seemingly in reference to him never signing with Drake's OVO label.

Elsewhere on the chart, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter fell to No. 2 after a two week stint at the top.

This all comes ahead of next week's chart which will of course be dominated by you know who.