Fredo Bang on Fathering Child With Married Couple: "I Got Enough [Love] to Go Around'

Fredo Bang has shared the details of his unique path to fatherhood, explaining how he became a father to a child of a married couple. In an interview with Hot 97 that was shared on Friday (March 6), the rapper admitted the situation began unexpectedly when he pursued the wife in the couple, unaware she was married. Despite the surprise discovery, the dynamic evolved into a three-way relationship involving Fredo and both spouses. "I got enough [love] to go around," Fredo said, describing the situation as a "blended family" consisting of two children. While one child is his biological offspring, the other was conceived by the couple through IVF.

Fredo spoke highly of the arrangement, noting that the couple takes "perfect care" of the children. He highlighted that "extra parents being in there" is a significant benefit, as it helps balance the demanding and busy schedule of a professional rap career. Reflecting on the birth of his child, Fredo described witnessing a home birth as a "pretty scary and stressful" experience that gave him a newfound appreciation for the intensity of motherhood. "I don't know how my mama did it, like cooking and cleaning," said Fredo. "You know what I'm saying? Working two jobs. Like, just imagine cooking every night." Fredo also noted that since becoming a father, he has had to learn to balance his goals, acknowledging that children must now come before his music career. "If you got any type of big goals in life, kids are really not for you cause they automatically come first in your life," he explained. Fredo Bang is currently promoting his latest project, Most Hated Too, a sequel to his breakout 2020 project. He described the album during the interview as carrying themes of hope, resilience, and "underdog energy".

Despite the complexities of his personal life and the "unnecessary hate" he sometimes receives from fans, Fredo expressed that he is focused on his growth and maintaining a positive outlook.