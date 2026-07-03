Fredo Bang

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Fredo Bang.
Music

Fredo Bang on Fathering Child With Married Couple: "I Got Enough [Love] to Go Around'

The rapper said he loves being a part of a "blended family."

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Fredo Bang Talks Having His First Child With Married Couple
Music

Fredo Bang Talks Having His First Child With Married Couple Annie and Sevyn Buffins

The Baton Rouge rapper announced the news via Instagram earlier this month: "I didn’t think I could have kids, actually," he said during a VladTV interview.

Joshua Espinoza1267 days ago
Cover art of Calboy new project
Music

Stream Calboy's Surprise Project 'Black Heart' f/ Joey Badass, Fredo Bang, Jackboy

Calboy shared his surprise project 'Black Heart,' which includes assists from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and Joey Badass. He also dropped the video for "Rumors."

tara mahadevan1610 days ago
fredo-bang-arrested
Music

Fredo Bang Arrested in Miami Days Before Rolling Loud Performance

Authorities say the rapper was arrested on Thursday while his associate Lit Yoshi were arrested a day before. They were wanted on Louisiana warrants.

Joshua Espinoza1821 days ago
fredo bang
Music

Premiere: Fredo Bang Hits Las Vegas in "Lately" Video

Fredo Bang has shared the video for "Lately," off his most recent mixtape 'In the Name of Gee.'

tara mahadevan2093 days ago
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