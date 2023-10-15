Here Are the First-Week Numbers for Drake's 'For All The Dogs'

Drake has earned his 13th No. 1 album after For All The Dogs topped the Billboard 200 chart, Billboard reports.

The 6 God's latest full-length earned 402,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week, marking the fourth-largest debut of the year.

The album was predictably huge on streaming, talliying 514.01 million on-demand official streams, marking the highest streaming week of 2023 for any album, and the fourth largest of all time. What's even more impressive is that out of the top five biggest streaming weeks ever, four are Drake albums.

Drake's 13 No. 1 albums means he passes Taylor Swift on that list, and is in sole possession of third-most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart. The Beatles have a record 19 No. 1s, followed by Jay-Z with 14. Keep in mind that Swift will likely be tied with Drake again once she releases the re-recorded 1989 [Taylor's Version] on October 27.

For All The Dogs has been the topic of conversation on social media since Drake dropped it on October 6, with people having polarizing reactions to his lyrics, production, album content, and more.

Drake hasn't been taking the criticism lying down, though.

The 36-year-old had words for Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden over their comments about the album, and he recently threw shots at journalist/writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy, after she said that she outgrew his music.