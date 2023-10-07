Drake Calls Joe Budden a ‘Failure’ and ‘Poster Child of Frustration' Following 'For All the Dogs' Criticism

Drake has fired back at Joe Budden's criticisms of For All the Dogs and his knack for catering music to a younger audience.
On Saturday, the 6 God had a lengthy response for the "Pump It Up" rapper, who criticized him for alienating his older audience and catering to the younger generation. The Toronto megastar took several shots at Budden, claiming he's a "failure" and a "quitter."
"You have failed at music," Drizzy wrote under a post from DJ Akademiks that featured a clip of Budden talking about Drake. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…"
He continued, "You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."
Drake then gave advice to artists who are doing what they want to do regardless of what people think about them. According to the 36-year-old, Budden is the "poster child of frustration."
"Pls to any artist that's doing what they feel is right don't let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering," he wrote. "You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don't even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it's cause it wasn't working for you."
He continued, "I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole "everybody's entitled to their opinion" is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions."
Budden caught wind of Drake's comments and responded: "You'll grow up sooner or later... Father time is undefeated."
After that all transpired, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to post the following:
Parks responded to Drizzy calling him "Mark Zuckerberg" with a simple post to his IG Story of the engineering credit he received for "Sandra's Rose" off Scorpion which was released in 2018.
Ebro Darden also chimed in with a tweet that explained how Budden didn't fail at rap and Drake found a system that worked for him.
"Joe Budden didn’t fail at music. He can still make music," Ebro tweeted. "It seems Joe Budden chose not to play the 'music business game' and continually chase charts and do anything to stay relevant in music. Drake is choosing to keep playing to the same recipe that has given him success."
Joe Budden had a lot to say about Drake's new album For All The Dogs. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper took shots at Drake for making music for "the children" and completely disregarding his older fans base.
“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said around the 1:09:47 mark. “I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”
He continued by comparing Drake's career trajectory to J. Cole's, “Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”
Budden also mentioned several of Drake's younger friends such as Lil Yachty and Kai Cenat. The 43-year-old also criticized Drake for his performance on the J. Cole-assisted track "First Person Shooter."
According to Budden, Drizzy made a list of mistakes on that track including letting J. Cole rap first, allegedly lying about only being in the studio with the Dreamville boss, still caring about the rappers he demolishes on the regular, putting a hook on the wrong part of the song, and so much more.