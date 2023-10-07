Drake Calls Joe Budden a ‘Failure’ and ‘Poster Child of Frustration' Following 'For All the Dogs' Criticism

Drake has fired back at Joe Budden's criticisms of For All the Dogs and his knack for catering music to a younger audience.

On Saturday, the 6 God had a lengthy response for the "Pump It Up" rapper, who criticized him for alienating his older audience and catering to the younger generation. The Toronto megastar took several shots at Budden, claiming he's a "failure" and a "quitter."

"You have failed at music," Drizzy wrote under a post from DJ Akademiks that featured a clip of Budden talking about Drake. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…"

He continued, "You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."