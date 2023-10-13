Drake Responds to More Criticism From Journalist That Says She Outgrew His Music

Drake had time to criticize journalist/writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy over her comments about him during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club.
Midway into her conversation with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Krishnamurthy explained how she's no longer a fan of the 6 God, even if she was a die-hard at one point. According to Krishnamurthy, her view of Drizzy changed sometime after Views and she could no longer relate to him.
"I was a former Aubrey's Angel," Krishnamurthy said. "I was day one when it wasn't cool to be a Drake fan. But he lost me somewhere after Views. It was almost like that friend from high school that we have nothing in common anymore, and I kind of don't want to hang out with them. I'll see them on social media, but let's never speak again."
The journalist claimed Drake's vulnerability early on in his career drew her in, but he grew in a different direction. She said she's still waiting for a definitive Drake album, and until that time comes, she's keeping her OVO hoodie in the dresser.
Drake saw Krishnamurthy's critique of him via Akademiks' Instagram page and left a few words in the comment section questioning who she was.
"😂 was this interview already on the schedule? Who is this…," he wrote. Toosii also chimed in with a lengthy response, criticizing Krishnamurthy for holding on to an old version of Drake that had resonated with her when she was younger.
"People have this thing where they paint this definitive picture in their head that the artist you were 5 years ago that's who you always are," he wrote under Akademiks' post of the interview. "People change, things change. He can make the same kind of music but how is that going to resonate to your now mid 30 year old body? You're no longer in college dating a guy who doesn't really love you cuddling toes in a dorm room Samantha sorry to tell you."
Krishnamurthy then took to Twitter to respond to Drake's comment, reminding him that she actually interviewed him back in 2009 for VIBE magazine and covered his annual OVO Fest for Rolling Stone. She also offered to have a conversation with him as she claimed it's been a long time since he's "talked to a real journalist."
"That's a serious offer," she said. "I don't hang out in Instagram comments. If @Drake wants a real interview, let's go. I'm not a Gen-Z TikToker or a male rap groupie so let's talk about this new album as grown ups and the criticism of misogyny and aging in hip-hop Set it up on @siriusxm."
This isn't the first time a reputable journalist has called Drake out. In July, Rap Radar podcast host Elliott Wilson criticized him for doing "comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture" following his interview with Lil Yachty.
"Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat," Wilson said in a tweet. "Yachty's convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain't me."
Over the summer, Drake linked up with TikTok star Bobbi Althoff for an interview that generated viral excerpts, sparking a continued debate about the platforms artists choose to engage with.