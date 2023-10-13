Drake Responds to More Criticism From Journalist That Says She Outgrew His Music

Drake had time to criticize journalist/writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy over her comments about him during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club.

Midway into her conversation with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Krishnamurthy explained how she's no longer a fan of the 6 God, even if she was a die-hard at one point. According to Krishnamurthy, her view of Drizzy changed sometime after Views and she could no longer relate to him.

"I was a former Aubrey's Angel," Krishnamurthy said. "I was day one when it wasn't cool to be a Drake fan. But he lost me somewhere after Views. It was almost like that friend from high school that we have nothing in common anymore, and I kind of don't want to hang out with them. I'll see them on social media, but let's never speak again."

The journalist claimed Drake's vulnerability early on in his career drew her in, but he grew in a different direction. She said she's still waiting for a definitive Drake album, and until that time comes, she's keeping her OVO hoodie in the dresser.