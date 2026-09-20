Music

Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory Founding Member and Guitarist Dead at 45

The pop-punk band said Gilbert died peacefully with his wife and mother by his side.

Chad Gilbert performing energetically on stage with a colorful background and a band member in the background.
Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns

Key Takeaways

  • New Found Glory announced that founding guitarist Chad Gilbert died peacefully in his sleep at 45, surrounded by his wife, mother, family, and friends.
  • Gilbert battled pheochromocytoma, a rare adrenal gland cancer that spread to his lungs and spine, and underwent surgery in March to remove three brain tumors.
  • Across nearly three decades and 14 albums, Gilbert helped define New Found Glory’s pop-punk sound, though the band said he considered being a husband and father his greatest accomplishment.

Chad Gilbert, founding member and lead guitarist of pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at 45 following a years-long battle with cancer.

New Found Glory announced Gilbert's death Sunday, revealing that the musician died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sept. 20 with loved ones by his side.

"He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished," the band wrote. "We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went."

Gilbert had dealt with significant health issues in recent years. He was diagnosed with a rare form of adrenal gland cancer known as pheochromocytoma, which eventually spread to his lungs and spine. In March, he underwent surgery to remove three tumors from his brain.

Just last month, Gilbert shared another health update with fans after visiting the emergency room and having 4.5 liters of fluid drained from his lungs.

While Gilbert spent nearly three decades helping build New Found Glory into one of pop-punk's most recognizable bands, his bandmates said his family remained his greatest source of pride.

"He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father," the band wrote. "His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian."

Gilbert helped form New Found Glory in Florida in 1997. His guitar work, songwriting and creative influence became integral to the band's sound as the group emerged during the pop-punk boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Over nearly 30 years, New Found Glory released 14 studio albums and became known for songs including "My Friends Over You."

"Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings," his bandmates wrote.

The group also credited Gilbert's "guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive" with helping shape New Found Glory throughout its run.

The band closed its tribute by promising that Gilbert's impact will remain part of its music moving forward.

"While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had," the statement read. "His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play."

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