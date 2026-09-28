Cardi B Unloads on Caleb Flynn as Murder Trial Continues: ‘I Hope Every Hole of Yours Gets F*cked'

Cardi B has some strong words for Caleb Flynn and his mistress as the former American Idol contestant's Ohio murder trial enters its second week.

On Sunday morning, Cardi weighed in on the case through her private BG Secret Society Telegram channel, where she told her more than 880,000 members that the details surrounding the death of Flynn's wife, Ashley Flynn, have been difficult for her to follow.

"The Caleb Flynn case is really triggering me," Cardi wrote. She described the thought of a woman being at home raising her children and living "in your own bubble," while unaware someone allegedly wanted her gone "all because of a MAN!"

Cardi then directly addressed Ashley, Flynn and Alleigha Botner, the 24-year-old church member who testified that she had an 18-month affair with Flynn.

"RIP Ashley Flynn, You, your parents and your daughters didn't deserve that," Cardi wrote. "And Alleigha Botner may you never smile again bitch. You not innocent you deserve to be under the jail and Caleb you disloyal trifling Dog I hope every hole of yours gets fucked !!!"