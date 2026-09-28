Cardi B Unloads on Caleb Flynn as Murder Trial Continues: ‘I Hope Every Hole of Yours Gets F*cked'

Key Takeaways
- Cardi B called Caleb Flynn’s murder trial “really triggering,” mourned Ashley Flynn and condemned Flynn and his former mistress, Alleigha Botner, in a Telegram post.
- Prosecutors accuse Flynn of fatally shooting his sleeping wife and point to evidence challenging his intruder story, including no forced entry, no exterior K9 scent trail and neighbors’ dogs remaining silent.
- Botner testified about their 18-month affair and read deleted messages in which Flynn allegedly wrote, “I just want her dead and gone,” while his defense argues that infidelity does not prove murder.
Cardi B has some strong words for Caleb Flynn and his mistress as the former American Idol contestant's Ohio murder trial enters its second week.
On Sunday morning, Cardi weighed in on the case through her private BG Secret Society Telegram channel, where she told her more than 880,000 members that the details surrounding the death of Flynn's wife, Ashley Flynn, have been difficult for her to follow.
"The Caleb Flynn case is really triggering me," Cardi wrote. She described the thought of a woman being at home raising her children and living "in your own bubble," while unaware someone allegedly wanted her gone "all because of a MAN!"
Cardi then directly addressed Ashley, Flynn and Alleigha Botner, the 24-year-old church member who testified that she had an 18-month affair with Flynn.
"RIP Ashley Flynn, You, your parents and your daughters didn't deserve that," Cardi wrote. "And Alleigha Botner may you never smile again bitch. You not innocent you deserve to be under the jail and Caleb you disloyal trifling Dog I hope every hole of yours gets fucked !!!"
Flynn, 40, has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.
Prosecutors allege Ashley, a 37-year-old middle school volleyball coach and mother of two, was shot twice in the back of the head while sleeping on Feb. 16. Flynn called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and claimed an intruder had entered their home and shot his wife.
Investigators have challenged that account during the trial, pointing to a lack of forced-entry damage on the garage side door, no scent trail detected outside by a K9 and dogs that reportedly never barked.
Much of the first seven days of testimony has focused on Flynn's relationship with Botner. She read from some of the pair's more than 100,000 text messages in court, including messages prosecutors say Flynn sent that read, "I just want her dead and gone" and "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow."
Botner admitted she initially lied to the FBI about the affair but testified that her feelings about Flynn have since changed.
"I hate him," she said. "Because I believe that he murdered his wife."
Flynn's defense has pushed back against the prosecution's case. His attorneys have noted that the handgun Flynn said he kept in his truck has never been recovered and argued that marital infidelity does not prove murder.
Cardi's comments come as testimony is scheduled to resume Monday. The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week, after which jurors will decide whether prosecutors proved the charges against Flynn.