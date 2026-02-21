'American Idol' Alum Charged With Wife's Murder, Staging Crime Scene

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been booked and charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

The vocalist, a native of Tipp City, Ohio, was a contestant on season twelve of the musical competition in 2013. Flynn, 39, auditioned for the show in Chicago and in his Road to Hollywood video said that he loved his wife “more than anything.”

According to reports, Flynn was arrested on Thursday evening (February 19). He was charged with murder and two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence in Miami County (Ohio) Municipal Court. By Friday morning (February 20), he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife, who died at 37 years old.

“I just want to take care of my daughters,” Flynn told Judge Samuel Huffman. “I’m not a risk.”