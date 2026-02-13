Cam’ron Jokes About ‘Reparations’ Dating Theory Involving White Women and Black Men

Cam'ron is known for saying exactly what's on his mind, and his latest dating theory is no exception.

On a recent episode of his sports talk show, It Is What It Is, with his co-host Mase, Killa joked about what he described as some white women feeling a sense of generational guilt and "reparations" when it comes to dating Black men.

"They feel like they owe us too," said Cam'ron. "They, you know, this generation, like, they feel like their ancestors did us wrong, and they owe us, you know, their [...] The shit for grievance."

As he searched for the right word during the conversation, Mase chimed in with "reparations," prompting Cam to double down on the provocative premise.

"So you think white girls is giving sex to Black guys as reparations?" Mase asked. "Yes," Cam'ron replied without hesitation.

The Harlem rapper then took the conversation further, describing how he allegedly plays a game during intimate moments: "I'd make them say they, I make them say they say, 'I can't say it.' I say, 'say you like that, n***a dick.' They be like, 'No, I can't do it.' I said, 'I give you permission.' Then they say it, I said, 'Who told you to say that? You didn't say that. You Can't say that.' 'You told me to say it.' I'm serious. I'll play audio next time."