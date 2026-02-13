Music

Cam’ron Jokes About ‘Reparations’ Dating Theory Involving White Women and Black Men

Cam’ron shares a humorous and unfiltered dating theory about “reparations."

Camron wearing a cap and sunglasses, smiling while holding a microphone. He is dressed in a casual hoodie.
(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)

Cam'ron is known for saying exactly what's on his mind, and his latest dating theory is no exception.

On a recent episode of his sports talk show, It Is What It Is, with his co-host Mase, Killa joked about what he described as some white women feeling a sense of generational guilt and "reparations" when it comes to dating Black men.

"They feel like they owe us too," said Cam'ron. "They, you know, this generation, like, they feel like their ancestors did us wrong, and they owe us, you know, their [...] The shit for grievance."

As he searched for the right word during the conversation, Mase chimed in with "reparations," prompting Cam to double down on the provocative premise.

"So you think white girls is giving sex to Black guys as reparations?" Mase asked. "Yes," Cam'ron replied without hesitation.

The Harlem rapper then took the conversation further, describing how he allegedly plays a game during intimate moments: "I'd make them say they, I make them say they say, 'I can't say it.' I say, 'say you like that, n***a dick.' They be like, 'No, I can't do it.' I said, 'I give you permission.' Then they say it, I said, 'Who told you to say that? You didn't say that. You Can't say that.' 'You told me to say it.' I'm serious. I'll play audio next time."

The comments quickly began circulating on social media, with reactions ranging from laughter to full-on support. Some fans interpreted the exchange as typical Cam'ron shock humor, a style he's long leaned into throughout his career, while others agreed with the overall premise of the joke.

Cam and Mase have built It Is What It Is into a platform that often blends sports commentary with unfiltered cultural conversations and this latest clip adds to a growing list of headlines sparked by the duo's blunt, sometimes polarizing discussions.

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