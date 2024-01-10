Tony Yayo Says He Made ‘Six Figures’ on 50 Cent’s Lucrative Tour: ‘I’m Not Asking for Much’

Tony Yayo has revealed 50 Cent's monstrous Final Lap Tour was extremely lucrative and had him see several countries serving as the G-Unit founder's supporting act.

In a new interview with VladTV, the "So Seductive" rapper went into how much money he made on 50's tour, which touched down in over 70 cities in more than 20 countries between July and December last year. Despite not going into full detail on the numbers, Yayo claimed he made "six figures" and 50 made millions just from tour merchandise.

"His merch is in the millions. He's an icon," he said. "You can ask anyone — the people that ran the tour from Live Nation — they'll tell you, 'Your favorite rapper can't do what 50 just did.'"

In regards to selling his own merch, Yayo said, "I don't ask for too much. I'm making six figures, so why would I bother you for more? It's cool. I'm not worried about that. Trust me, I'm making a great check […] The money is great, the money is excellent."