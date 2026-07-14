GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

50 Cent Agrees to Unblock Adrien Broner After Boxer's Public Instagram Plea

After Adrien Broner publicly pleaded with 50 Cent to unblock him on Instagram, the rapper responded with love, saying he's happy the former boxing champion is back on his feet.

50 Cent in a tuxedo smiling, and Adrien Broner in a basketball jersey, also smiling.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic), (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It looks like the long-time social media feud between 50 Cent and Adrien Broner has finally come to an end.

The rapper and entertainment mogul revealed Tuesday that he's unblocking the former four-division boxing champion after Broner publicly asked for a fresh start during a recent Kick Stream.

"I'ma unblock you right now AB, I'm glad you back rolling. I love you," 50 wrote in a post shared to X while reposting Broner's plea. He shared a similar message on Instagram, signaling that the two are officially back on good terms.

The exchange began when Broner addressed 50 directly during the stream, asking his "big bro" to remove the block now that he has turned his life around.

"Hey 50 Cent bro... It's been long enough bro," Broner said. "I'm back on my feet. I'm back doing good, man. Don't block me, bro. Come on, big bro. Don't block me."

During the clip, Deen the Great jokingly suggested the falling out may have involved a woman. Broner quickly shut that theory down, insisting that wasn't the case.

"I wouldn't block a n***a over no bitch," Broner said with a laugh, while defending 50's character.

The reconciliation brings closure to a feud dating back to 2019, following Broner's unanimous-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao. At the time, 50 Cent had publicly backed Broner and even placed money on the fight.

After Pacquiao handed Broner the defeat, 50 jokingly blamed the boxer for costing him money and announced that he had blocked him on Instagram. He later doubled down, joking that Broner owed him for the lost wager and telling the boxer to "have something" for him by Monday.

Broner wasn't amused. He fired back by challenging 50 to settle their differences in the ring and made it clear he had no plans to pay anything back, even boasting about spending thousands of dollars that same night.

The fallout became one of hip-hop and boxing's more entertaining social media feuds, with other rappers, including Tee Grizzley and Soulja Boy, also jumping in to criticize Broner after the Pacquiao loss.

Related Stories

irv gotti
Music

50 Cent Responds to Irv Gotti Claiming He Blocked Him From Various Record Deals

50 Cent responded to Irv Gotti who said that he used to block labels from reaching out to him at the beginning of his career because of their beef.

Jordan Rose2144 days ago
50 Cent in an appearance on The Breakfast Club
Music

50 Cent Details How He and Floyd Mayweather Ended Years-Long Beef

Despite their issues, 50 said he still refers to Mayweather as “champ” and that they both realized there was no value in leaving things unresolved.

Joe Price1442 days ago
Floyd Mayweather is seen at a game between the Hawks and Bucks.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Says He's Willing to Fight 50 Cent: 'I Don't Care About Weight Class'

Floyd Mayweather responds to 50 Cent's challenge on Instagram by suggesting that they go with a "winner takes all" format for the prize money.

Jose Martinez2000 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App