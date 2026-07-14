50 Cent Agrees to Unblock Adrien Broner After Boxer's Public Instagram Plea

It looks like the long-time social media feud between 50 Cent and Adrien Broner has finally come to an end. The rapper and entertainment mogul revealed Tuesday that he's unblocking the former four-division boxing champion after Broner publicly asked for a fresh start during a recent Kick Stream. "I'ma unblock you right now AB, I'm glad you back rolling. I love you," 50 wrote in a post shared to X while reposting Broner's plea. He shared a similar message on Instagram, signaling that the two are officially back on good terms.

The exchange began when Broner addressed 50 directly during the stream, asking his "big bro" to remove the block now that he has turned his life around. "Hey 50 Cent bro... It's been long enough bro," Broner said. "I'm back on my feet. I'm back doing good, man. Don't block me, bro. Come on, big bro. Don't block me." During the clip, Deen the Great jokingly suggested the falling out may have involved a woman. Broner quickly shut that theory down, insisting that wasn't the case. "I wouldn't block a n***a over no bitch," Broner said with a laugh, while defending 50's character. The reconciliation brings closure to a feud dating back to 2019, following Broner's unanimous-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao. At the time, 50 Cent had publicly backed Broner and even placed money on the fight.