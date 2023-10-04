Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Says 2Pac Wouldn't Want Keffe D to Go to Prison for His Murder: 'Pac Wouldn't Get Law Involved'

Tupac Shakur's former artist and Outlawz rapper Napoleon claimed the late rapper would not have wanted Duane "Keffe D" Davis to be imprisoned for his murder.

During his conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon reflected on the arrest and how he feels no remorse for Keffe D. According to Napoleon, Keffe landed himself in jail for continuing to talk about Pac's murder and the role he allegedly played on that fateful night in various interviews over the years.

Napoleon also stated that Keffe D is too old to be acting the way that he is regarding Pac's murder, and to continue speaking on that night nearly 30 years later is not a good look. Despite all that, Napoleon claimed if Pac survived, he would've never wanted Keffe D in custody.

"If Pac survived the shooting, Pac himself wouldn't want Keefe D to go to jail," Napoleon said. "A lot of people might not understand, but me knowing Pac. Pac ain't gonna get no law involved because Pac would understand he did something in the streets [and it] would come back with street stuff."

Napoleon gave an example of Pac not cooperating when he said the late rapper didn't want to talk to police after he was shot way back in 1996.

"Pac knew what happened," Napoleon said. "He just fought somebody, and an hour two hours later, it's a drive-by shooting. Pac, I'm sure, before he understood what that retaliation was about, and Pac still said, 'I'm not talking.'"