Snoop Dogg Took the Backseat to Let 2Pac Run the Show, Says Director Allen Hughes

Snoop Dogg reportedly took a backseat in his career to let the late 2Pac have his shine, according to film director Allen Hughes.

During an interview with the Rap Radar Podcast, Hughes revealed that the Doggfather showed his humility by letting Pac become the star, despite being one of the hottest acts in the game.

"You got a guy that was the rockstar of that era," Hughes said. "And in the same era, he's on trial for murder… and thank God, [he] beats the case. And then you got all that little window where Snoop dimmed his light for 2Pac."

He continued, "I never understood that back then. I remember Snoop just dimming his light and letting 2Pac shine when Snoop was the guy, y'know?"