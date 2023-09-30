DJ Vlad Claims He Didn’t Cooperate With Las Vegas Police When Asked About Tupac Murder

DJ Vlad has revealed the Las Vegas Police Department reached out to him regarding the arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis in connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur, and he did not cooperate or offer them any information.

On the latest episode of Bomb1st, Vlad explained he received several phone calls and e-mails regarding Davis. Vlad had done two interviews with Davis, once in 2019 and again last May, where the latter shared details about the night Tupac was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both interviews are still up on YouTube, and Vlad explained law enforcement wanted to speak with him about any information that was left out. According to Vlad, he wasn't going to say a word.

"They actually have tried," Vlad said about the police reaching out. "I've gotten a bunch of phone calls and e-mails and stuff like that, but I'm not cooperating with them."

He continued, "I've always held this stance when it comes to people that interview on my platform. I'm not going to have you come to my platform and do an interview only to then work against you with the police."