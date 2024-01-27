Nicki Minaj Responds to Ben Shapiro Mentioning Her on New Song: 'Is This Real Life?'

Nicki Minaj had time for Ben Shapiro today.
On Jan. 27, the Pink Friday 2 rapper became privy to Shapiro name-dropping her on his new collaboration with rapper and former professional wrestler, Tom MacDonald. Titled "Facts," at the 1:30-second mark of the song, the conservative political commentator and columnist raps, "Nicki take some notes, I just did this for fun/All my people download this, let's get a Billboard number-one."
The moment got a laugh out of Minaj, who noticed that "Facts" is currently No. 1 on iTunes. "Ben Shapiro? Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? This better be a good edit. BARBZ if y'all don't quit playin!!!!" she wrote on X.
However, she also commended the Burbank native while comparing it to her 2010 Eminem-assisted track, "Roman's Revenge." "I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman Revenge when the beat first came in...idk," she wrote.
In a third X post, she added, "Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. What is rlly [sic] happening & whos [sic] is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said "Nicki take some notes." Nah [laughing emojis] AYO nah."
But Minaj isn't the only female rapper that Shapiro singled out on the song, as he also blasted her rivals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier this week, Minaj and Meg reignited their beef and began trading disses after the latter let loose her scathing track "Hiss" that includes bars aimed at the Queens rapper.