Nicki Minaj Responds to Ben Shapiro Mentioning Her on New Song: 'Is This Real Life?'

Nicki Minaj had time for Ben Shapiro today.

On Jan. 27, the Pink Friday 2 rapper became privy to Shapiro name-dropping her on his new collaboration with rapper and former professional wrestler, Tom MacDonald. Titled "Facts," at the 1:30-second mark of the song, the conservative political commentator and columnist raps, "Nicki take some notes, I just did this for fun/All my people download this, let's get a Billboard number-one."

The moment got a laugh out of Minaj, who noticed that "Facts" is currently No. 1 on iTunes. "Ben Shapiro? Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? This better be a good edit. BARBZ if y'all don't quit playin!!!!" she wrote on X.