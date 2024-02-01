Yeat Teases Donald Glover and Drake Collabs for New Album '2093'

2023 was a huge year for Yeat, who scored his highest charting album to date with Afterlyfe. The follow-up promises to make an even bigger splash when it arrives thanks to his major collaboration with Drake, "IDGAF." The track appeared on For All the Dogs and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Glover, meanwhile, hasn't been as active under his Childish Gambino moniker on account of all those other projects he's got going on, including the upcoming Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He did make an appearance on Summer Walker's "New Type" last year, though, and starred in the trailer for 21 Savage's album American Dream.

In an interview with Complex's Eric Skelton last year, Glover was asked what he believes the meaning of life is, and it was mentioned that Yeat was asked the same question. "Oh, man. I want to know what Yeat said," he replied, to which he was told it was just "Shmadonka," whatever that means. "'Shmadonka.' That's a cool answer," Glover added.