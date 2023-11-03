50 Cent Reacts to 2Pac Murder Suspect Going to Trial With Public Defender by Sharing Diddy Video: 'Throw a Bone’

Although he’s on the road for The Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent managed to find some time to mock his longtime foe, Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The G-Unit boss took to X (Twitter) on Thursday to weigh in on the latest development in 2Pac’s revived murder case. The post came just hours after Duane “Keffe D” Davis pleaded not guilty to orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting that resulted in Pac’s death. According to the Associated Press, the defendant failed to hire a defense attorney and was instead assigned to special public defenders Robery Arroyo and Charles Cano.
Fif was clearly amused by the news as he suggested Diddy failed to offer Keffe any support in securing a strong legal team.
“This shit is so funny to me, Keefe D getting ready to go on trial for murder with a public defender,” 50 wrote, "damn throw a 🥷🏾a bone or something. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”
The tweet featured an edited video that included a Diddy scene from Get Him to the Greek, a 2010 comedy film in which the hip-hop mogul plays… well, a hip-hop mogul. The post also featured clips from Keffe’s 2023 interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he reiterated his claim that Diddy was behind Pac’s death.
Keffe, a Compton Crip gang leader, has long maintained that Diddy ordered the hit during the infamous West Coast vs. East Coast feud involving Bad Boy Records and Suge Knight’s Death Row Records. Keffe claimed Diddy targeted Pac after the release of “Hit ‘Em Up,” the 1996 track in which he dissed Bad Boy’s most prominent signee the Notorious B.I.G.
“If I wouldn’t have ever met [Diddy], I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullshit,” Keffe said during the sit-down. “Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game.”
According to a 2011 LA Weekly report, Keffe had previously told investigators that Diddy offered him $1 million to assassinate Pac and Biggie, whose 1997 murder remains unsolved. Diddy dismissed the allegations in a statement to LA Weekly, insisting Keffe’s account was “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.”
50 touched on the Pac murder case back in October, shortly after Keffe was arrested for murder. Fif flatly claimed that Pac was targeted by Brother Love, which is one of Diddy's many aliases. He addressed his claim during the Latvia stop of his tour.
"I got to stop doing that shit," 50 told the crowd. "I've been talking to a therapist who trying to help me with the shit I'm saying. It's some crazy shit that comes out of my mouth for no reason. For no fucking reason. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed. I thought it was for a real reason, and then I just thought of that. I wanted to post the shit I seen online."