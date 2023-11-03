50 Cent Reacts to 2Pac Murder Suspect Going to Trial With Public Defender by Sharing Diddy Video: 'Throw a Bone’

Although he’s on the road for The Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent managed to find some time to mock his longtime foe, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The G-Unit boss took to X (Twitter) on Thursday to weigh in on the latest development in 2Pac’s revived murder case. The post came just hours after Duane “Keffe D” Davis pleaded not guilty to orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting that resulted in Pac’s death. According to the Associated Press, the defendant failed to hire a defense attorney and was instead assigned to special public defenders Robery Arroyo and Charles Cano.

Fif was clearly amused by the news as he suggested Diddy failed to offer Keffe any support in securing a strong legal team.

“This shit is so funny to me, Keefe D getting ready to go on trial for murder with a public defender,” 50 wrote, "damn throw a 🥷🏾a bone or something. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”