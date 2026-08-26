Music Journalist/Critic Ivie Ani Named Martell’s New Culture Ambassador

Ivie Ani, the award-winning journalist, editor, strategist and on-air host born and raised in the Bronx, NYC, has been appointed as a Culture Ambassador for Martell, continuing the heritage cognac house’s commitment to championing the voices driving music, storytelling and community across the diaspora.



The Nigerian-American talent has built a career documenting culture with intention and care. Her work spans everything from music—with a focus on hip-hop and Afrobeats—through to identity, media and global Black culture, offering a distinctive perspective on the people, stories and ideas influencing the way culture is understood and experienced today. Her appointment builds on Martell’s Culture Ambassadors platform, joining Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo) and Abdul Abdullah, who were announced as Culture Ambassadors in 2025.



“Ivie brings a very distinct perspective to Martell’s Culture Ambassadors platform,” said Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Head of Culture & Partnerships. “She is someone who has been actively documenting culture, shaping stories and helping audiences understand the people behind Afrobeats and African culture. Her perspective is thoughtful, current and deeply connected to the diaspora. At Martell, we are proud to work with voices who support culture with purpose, champion collective success and create space for others to be recognised.”

Ivie Ani is equally excited to join Martell. “I’ve spent my career documenting culture across the diaspora,” she says, “so joining Martell as a Culture Ambassador feels deeply aligned with the work I’ve done and the stories I’ve always cared about. Culture moves through stories, sound, memory and community, from the continent and across the world. For me, my work has always been about amplifying those voices with care, authenticity and accuracy.



“It’s about honouring tradition while continuing to innovate, creating space for new perspectives and helping the next generation see themselves in the story. I’m proud to continue that journey with Martell.”