Zohran Mamdani Says Wife Will Not Take a Formal First Lady Role to Focus on Art Career

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s unconventional and eventful term as New York City’s mayor includes the revelation that his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, will not be stepping into a traditional First Lady role at City Hall.
Speaking to NY1 for its "Out of Office with the Mayor" series on July 9, Mamdani said Duwaji's identity extends well beyond her relationship to him. "While I'm so proud to call her the love of my life and my wife. She's also an incredible independent woman who creates art, commissions art and deserves to be known in her own right as well," he said.
Duwaji, 29, is a Syrian-American illustrator, animator and ceramist whose work has appeared in worldwide. Her illustrations frequently center intimate scenes of Middle Eastern life layered with themes of displacement and social commentary. She earned a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration as Visual Essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2024.
The couple now lives at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side. Duwaji has made history in City Hall in her own right, being the first Gen Z and first Muslim First Lady of New York City, and the youngest person to hold the title. The role had been largely absent in recent city politics, with several former mayors being unmarried during their tenures.
Mamdani has maintained a consistent message about his wife since his November election. At a March 2026 press conference, he described her as "a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall." A month later, he praised her character directly: "She is someone of incredible integrity. She's someone that I'm lucky to be able to call my wife, and that I am proud of her each and every day."
Duwaji has not been entirely silent about her own vision. In a February 2026 interview with New York magazine, she said her priority was supporting Mamdani while using the role as an artist to help undiscovered creators "make it in the city." "At the end of the day, I'm not a politician. I'm here to be a support system for Z and to use the role in the best way that I can as an artist," she told the magazine.
Her lower profile has drawn some scrutiny. Duwaji recently served as artist-in-residence at Women Sanctuary retreats in both Mallorca, over the July 4 weekend, and Corsica, beginning July 9. The Corsica retreat, co-hosted with the Muslim-and-women-focused travel group run by Parisian designer Rym Nur, focused on "Mary in the Quran" and was priced between $3,100 and $5,260. Mamdani's office noted no tax-funded security detail accompanied her on either trip.
Republican Councilwoman Joann Ariola of Queens took a shot at the timing. "Nothing says 'America 250' quite like skipping the celebration for a Mediterranean vacation," [she said](). Mamdani's allies have pushed back, arguing much of the criticism reflects a double standard applied to the city's first Muslim mayor.
In her first interview since Mamdani took office, published by Hyperallergic, Duwaji said the First Lady role had deepened her commitment to work that reflects "the times around me," adding that "everything is political" and that she intends to continue with "care and responsibility." She also revealed that cardboard boxes from her move into Gracie Mansion became canvases for her drawings.