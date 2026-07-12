Zohran Mamdani Says Wife Will Not Take a Formal First Lady Role to Focus on Art Career

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s unconventional and eventful term as New York City’s mayor includes the revelation that his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, will not be stepping into a traditional First Lady role at City Hall.

Speaking to NY1 for its "Out of Office with the Mayor" series on July 9, Mamdani said Duwaji's identity extends well beyond her relationship to him. "While I'm so proud to call her the love of my life and my wife. She's also an incredible independent woman who creates art, commissions art and deserves to be known in her own right as well," he said.

Duwaji, 29, is a Syrian-American illustrator, animator and ceramist whose work has appeared in worldwide. Her illustrations frequently center intimate scenes of Middle Eastern life layered with themes of displacement and social commentary. She earned a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration as Visual Essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2024.

The couple now lives at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side. Duwaji has made history in City Hall in her own right, being the first Gen Z and first Muslim First Lady of New York City, and the youngest person to hold the title. The role had been largely absent in recent city politics, with several former mayors being unmarried during their tenures.

Mamdani has maintained a consistent message about his wife since his November election. At a March 2026 press conference, he described her as "a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall." A month later, he praised her character directly: "She is someone of incredible integrity. She's someone that I'm lucky to be able to call my wife, and that I am proud of her each and every day."