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Swift Academy Is Creating New Pathways For Africa’s Emerging Music Talent

An important initiative from Martell and Africa House.

Image via Martell x Africa House
Image via Martell x Africa House

Martell is investing in the future of African music with the launch of Swift Academy, a new pan-African talent development platform created with Africa House to support the next generation of music creatives and industry professionals. Rolling out across Africa over the next 12 months, Swift Academy will begin in Kenya, with a goal of supporting 100 emerging creatives in its first year.

Curated by Africa House, the platform will connect participants with mentors, industry expertise, professional networks and opportunities designed to help turn creative ambition into sustainable careers. And the timing is significant: Sub-Saharan Africa’s recorded music market reached $120 million in 2025, following more than 15% year-on-year growth for two consecutive years. But as the industry expands, the infrastructure around its emerging talent hasn’t always kept pace.

Access to mentorship, professional networks and development opportunities remains uneven for many creatives and professionals looking to build long-term careers. Swift Academy aims to help close that gap through practical development, industry access and an ongoing community.

“At Martell, we believe in celebrating progress, championing collective success and supporting creators as they pursue excellence on their own terms,” said Lanre Odutola, Head of Culture & Partnerships at Martell. “Our journey within African music has allowed us to build meaningful relationships across the ecosystem and understand where sustained support can create greater opportunity. Swift Academy brings that commitment to life by helping emerging creatives and professionals strengthen their skills, access experienced mentors and build connections that can support their growth. Through the platform, we want to contribute to the continued progress of African music alongside the people shaping its future.”

For Africa House co-founder Jade Kelly Wilson, the initiative is a natural extension of the platform’s work connecting African talent with global opportunities. “Swift Academy reflects what Africa House was created to do: connect the talent that already exists across the continent with the ecosystems and opportunities that allow it to grow,” she says. “Africa House is known for creating curated, exclusive spaces that bring people together and we've always felt it was important to also create pathways for emerging talent to access those spaces through mentorship, knowledge-sharing and meaningful connections with established creative leaders.

“Swift Academy is a natural extension of that work. We’re excited to create a platform where emerging creatives can learn, collaborate and build relationships that extend beyond their immediate market.”

Applications for the Kenya edition open August 17, 2026. Pre-registration is available now.

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