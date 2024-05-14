Watch NLE Choppa and His Parents Dance to “Slut Me Out 2” During Concert

NLE Choppa shared a hilarious moment with his parents when they joined him on stage to dance to "Slut Me Out 2" at a recent show.
Momma Choppa posted another angle of the moment in an Instagram commemorating Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to all the supportive moms who do anything for their kids, including this," she wrote in the caption with a crying laughing emoji.
The uptempo follow-up to "Slut Me Up" took on a new life last month, thanks in part to an amazing music video and a fan mashing up the song with the "walk off" scene from the 2001 Ben Stiller-starring comedy Zoolander.
NLE Choppa not only acknowledged the viral clip but said that he wanted to recreate it.
Shortly after releasing "Slut Me Out 2," NLE Choppa felt compelled to get ahead of any possible discussion about his sexuality.
"I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point that some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name," he wrote. "But with all due respect, I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only."
"Slut Me Out 2" features lyrics in which the 21-year-old Memphis rapper proclaims, "If I was a bad bitch, I'd wanna fuck me too, hmm/I'd wanna suck me too."
Just last week, NLE dropped off his Duck Boot collab with FCTRY Lab. The exaggerated yellow shoes sold out quickly after launching on Complex.