Tiny Responds to 'Bullsh*t' Claims That T.I. Isn't King's Biological Father

King was captured on Instagram Live getting into a verbal altercation with his parents while attending Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. It appears the shouting match turned physical with many suspecting T.I. was the person who confronted his son.

The "Bring Em Out" rapper could be heard saying, "You are embarrassing yourself and your family."

T.I. seemingly referenced the incident in an Instagram post featuring a clip from his and King's appearance on the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk. The 43-year-old made it clear that regardless of what transpired over the weekend, their family bond remains strong and nothing has changed between them.

"Fck what dis internet talkin bout," Tip wrote. "Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot 🪢We all We Got...4LIFE... Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that."