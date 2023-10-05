SZA Unable to Go Through With Toronto Show, Drake Asks to Be Her Opening Act on Makeup Date

SZA announced on Wednesday that she won't be able to perform in Toronto tonight, and Drake responded by proposing the idea of being her opener when she returns to the city.

The "Snooze" singer took to Instagram following her soundcheck at Scotiabank Arena to inform her fans she will need to reschedule.

"I just tried to do soundcheck, I sound terrible," she explained in a short clip. "I only wanna give you guys 100 percent, and that's what you deserve, and I won't give you any less than that. I promise you, I will come back, Toronto, and make it up. I'm so sorry."