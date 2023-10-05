SZA Unable to Go Through With Toronto Show, Drake Asks to Be Her Opening Act on Makeup Date

SZA announced on Wednesday that she won't be able to perform in Toronto tonight, and Drake responded by proposing the idea of being her opener when she returns to the city.
The "Snooze" singer took to Instagram following her soundcheck at Scotiabank Arena to inform her fans she will need to reschedule.
"I just tried to do soundcheck, I sound terrible," she explained in a short clip. "I only wanna give you guys 100 percent, and that's what you deserve, and I won't give you any less than that. I promise you, I will come back, Toronto, and make it up. I'm so sorry."
In her caption, the 33-year-old added, "U didn’t come to see me at 20% n hear other ppl sing from the crowd..u came to see the FULL SHOW!!! ... I promise to give y’all EVERYTHING I got when I come back."
Drake hopped in the comments, offering to open up for her on the makeup date.
"We gon do that shit together when you come back," he wrote. "Lemme open for you 😇."
Drake is scheduled to perform in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on back-to-back nights, starting Friday, as part of the It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage.
Hours before canceling her Toronto show, SZA posted a message on Instagram about being unable to log into Twitter, revealing she was doing everything in her power to perform. "My body is semi able but my voice is shot I’m trying my best to make it tonight," she wrote. "I really need your support I don’t wanna cancel."
SZA discussed her "childish" fling with her "Slime You Out" collaborator in a recent Rolling Stone interview. She clarified that the two spent time together in New York City in 2009—not '08, as Drake's line on "Mr. Right Now" goes—and described the moment as "youth vibes."
"[We] were really young," she said. "It wasn't hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish."
SZA is scheduled to perform in Brooklyn on Friday.