Katy Perry Reportedly Sells Music Catalogue for $225 Million

The $225 million sale is the biggest for a solo artist this year.

Sep 20, 2023
(Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood)
(Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood)

Katy Perry has sold a portion of her music catalog to Litmus Music in a lucrative deal, the BBC reports.

The "Dark Horse" singer struck a deal with the Carlyle-backed company on Monday, and sources say she walked away with a cool $225 million. Perry's rights to master recordings and publishing for albums released between 2008 and 2020 (One of the BoysTeenage DreamPrismWitness, and Smile) are included in the deal.

The $225 million sale of Perry's catalog is the biggest deal for a solo artist this year. Justin Bieber previously held the record when he sold his back catalog for $200 million in January

"Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy," Litmus co-founder Dan McCarroll said in a press release. "I'm so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire."

Hank Forsyth, Litmus co-founder and CEO, added, "Katy's songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does."

The purchase of music rights has been picking up momentum especially in the rap industry. Artists such as Dr. Dre ($200 million), Metro Boomin ($70 million), Nelly ($50 million), and more have sold portions of their catalogs.

In the summer of 2022, Irv Gotti reportedly sold 50 percent ownership stake of Murder Inc.'s masters for a whopping $300 million. He also received additional funding for future media projects, including TV shows and feature films. 

Katy Perry

Latest in Music