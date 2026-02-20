Music

Ray J Pleads for Fan to Return Heart Monitor Stolen During Concert

The device was allegedly swiped while he was performing in the crowd on Valentine's Day.

Ray J performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025.
Julia Beverly/Getty

Ray J is asking that the fan, who stole his heart monitor during a recent concert, return it to him.

The singer told TMZ that the device was swiped from his body while he was in the crowd performing “One Wish” on Valentine’s Day in Shreveport, Louisiana. It is the same venue where footage of a shirtless Ray J wearing the heart monitor, with a drop of blood rolling down his cheek, started circulating online.

Ray J explained that he needs that particular heart monitor back because it had been running analytics over the last two weeks, and putting a new one would start the readings all over again.

“If you have the heart monitor, just let us know how we can get it back, if possible, because I need it for analytics. It’s important,” he said. "If not, they’ll put another heart monitor on me, but I don’t have no data for the past two weeks. So, it affects them prescribing me what I need, or telling me that I need to slow down, or I’m doing great.”

Ray J insisted that his heart monitor is not part of a stunt, and even offered to pay an unspecified amount for its return.

Ray J was hospitalized and treated for pneumonia and chest pains last month. According to TMZ, the singer shared in a video that he was allegedly informed by a doctor that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.” After a person off-camera tried to uplift him and provide words of encouragement, Ray J shared that drugs and excessive drinking has left his heart working at a 25 percent capacity.

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