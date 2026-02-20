Ray J Pleads for Fan to Return Heart Monitor Stolen During Concert

Ray J is asking that the fan, who stole his heart monitor during a recent concert, return it to him.

The singer told TMZ that the device was swiped from his body while he was in the crowd performing “One Wish” on Valentine’s Day in Shreveport, Louisiana. It is the same venue where footage of a shirtless Ray J wearing the heart monitor, with a drop of blood rolling down his cheek, started circulating online.

Ray J explained that he needs that particular heart monitor back because it had been running analytics over the last two weeks, and putting a new one would start the readings all over again.

“If you have the heart monitor, just let us know how we can get it back, if possible, because I need it for analytics. It’s important,” he said. "If not, they’ll put another heart monitor on me, but I don’t have no data for the past two weeks. So, it affects them prescribing me what I need, or telling me that I need to slow down, or I’m doing great.”

Ray J insisted that his heart monitor is not part of a stunt, and even offered to pay an unspecified amount for its return.