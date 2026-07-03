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Latest Stories
Music
Billy Corgan Is Trying to Win Courtney Love’s Original "Violet" Lyrics Inspired by Their Relationship at Auction
He joked that the handwritten lyrics for "Violet" are "about a guy I know."
Joe Price605 days ago
Style
The First Digital NFT Home Is Now Up for Sale
Contemporary artist Krista Kim has created the first-ever digital NFT home complete with a soundtrack by Jeff Schroeder. It's now on sale at Superrare.
tara mahadevan1949 days ago