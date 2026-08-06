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Kanye West Incorporated AI on ‘Vultures 2’ and ‘Bully,’ Producer Claims in Lawsuit

An anonymous producer seemingly confirms suspicions of AI use on 'Vultures 2' in his lawsuit.

Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is being sued by an anonymous producer who is seeking compensation for his contributions on Vultures 2 and Bully, which allegedly included the use of AI.

In the lawsuit, reviewed by Complex, the producer, who goes by John Doe, alleges he responded to an “urgent request” to help complete Vultures 2 on Aug. 1, 2024, two days prior to its release. Doe described his input as “extensive production and vocal production services,” which involved the creation of at least 13 custom AI voice models, more than 400 individual vocal generations, and his own recorded vocals for use as source material.

The suit claimed Doe created an original AI vocal overlay that became a core production element on a released track.

Doe claimed he ultimately contributed to five songs on Vultures 2.

Doe says he worked with Ye’s team again in Oct. 2024 on songs for Bully. Aside from allegedly writing with other unnamed artists who appeared on the album and advising on manual vocal punches, Doe also provided AI vocal production.

The suit alleges Ye and his team acknowledged the producer’s work between Oct. and Nov. 2024, and claimed to be in the process of updating streaming platforms to properly credit his work. Doe claimed he was later offered a “master buyout.”

Doe is seeking $110,000 for services rendered on seven released tracks.

Following the release of Vultures 2, suspicions arose among fans regarding the use of AI punch-ins and filters that, for many, negatively impacted the listening experience.

Complex has reached out to Doe’s attorney for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

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