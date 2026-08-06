Kanye West Incorporated AI on ‘Vultures 2’ and ‘Bully,’ Producer Claims in Lawsuit

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is being sued by an anonymous producer who is seeking compensation for his contributions on Vultures 2 and Bully, which allegedly included the use of AI.

In the lawsuit, reviewed by Complex, the producer, who goes by John Doe, alleges he responded to an “urgent request” to help complete Vultures 2 on Aug. 1, 2024, two days prior to its release. Doe described his input as “extensive production and vocal production services,” which involved the creation of at least 13 custom AI voice models, more than 400 individual vocal generations, and his own recorded vocals for use as source material.

The suit claimed Doe created an original AI vocal overlay that became a core production element on a released track.

Doe claimed he ultimately contributed to five songs on Vultures 2.

Doe says he worked with Ye’s team again in Oct. 2024 on songs for Bully. Aside from allegedly writing with other unnamed artists who appeared on the album and advising on manual vocal punches, Doe also provided AI vocal production.