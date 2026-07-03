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Mr. Marcus Recalls the Moment Janet Jackson Recognized Him Backstage
Backstage at Essence Fest, Mr. Marcus says Janet Jackson recognized him and told him, ‘I know you. You be in those movies.’
Bonnie Blue Admits Viral Pregnancy Was Fake 'Rage Bait'
Inside the viral ‘breeding mission’ stunt that fooled millions, paid for a luxury Mexican villa, and turned outrage clicks into £1 million.
Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Found Dead at 28 in Los Angeles Home
Known off-screen as Adam Aguirre, the rising gay adult performer leaves behind a grieving fiancé, stunned fans, and a community searching for answers.
Bonnie Blue Facing Charge of Outraging Public Decency Following Police Investigation in London
The adult film star is set to make a court appearance in April.
This 58-Year-Old OnlyFans Star Says Fans Tell Her She’s ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’
From ‘crepey, saggy skin’ to ‘aging like fine wine,’ Elaina St. James reveals how OnlyFans reshaped her confidence, income, and ideas about getting older.
Adult Film Star Questions If He’s Bonnie Blue’s Baby’s Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'
After Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘breeding mission’ led to a pregnancy claim, one participant is now questioning whether he could be the father.
Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting to Unionize — Here’s Why
'We want the same things that any other worker wants. We want a safe and respectful workplace,' said brothel worker Jupiter Jetson.
Adult Film Star Abella Danger Weighs in on Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Future: 'So Powerful'
The adult film star shared her thoughts on Indiana’s rising quarterback and his potential future in football.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Is Reportedly Dating OnlyFans Model Kaitlin Trujillo
Sources say the professional dancer and Kaitlin Trujillo recently began seeing each other following his breakup with Brooks Nader.
OnlyFans Star Kidnapped After Being Forced Out of Cybertruck in Mexico
20-year-old influencer Nicole Pardo Molina was abducted in Culiacán after armed men forced her out of her Cybertruck, with the incident captured on camera.
Abella Danger Apologizes After Going Viral During ESPN Broadcast: 'I Would Give Anything'
Danger addresses critics after her emotional Miami Hurricanes moment spread online, clarifying her ties to the city, her student status, and how she plans to move forward.
Banned OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Pauses Planned Sex Stunt: ‘Some Things Can’t Be Rushed’
The adult content creator says timing is the reason behind the delay, as her controversial stunt tied to a disputed 1,057-partner claim is pushed to February.
Adult Film Star Devyn Michaels Sentenced to 28 Years to Life for Beheading Ex-Boyfriend
Prosecutors laid out a case involving a love triangle, missing evidence, and a killing that led to Devyn Michaels’ conviction.
OnlyFans Star Tiffany Wisconsin Breaks Down How She Makes Six Figures
Tiffany Wisconsin says strategic upselling and smart pricing are key to her six-figure monthly earnings on OnlyFans.
Piper Rockelle Claps Back at OnlyFans Critics: ‘I’ve Never Had a Good Reputation’
The influencer didn’t mince words when responding to backlash over her OnlyFans debut, making it clear she’s not seeking approval.
OnlyFans Creators Are Reportedly Overtaking Actors in Hollywood Visa Applications
Immigration lawyers say OnlyFans creators now make up a growing share of applicants for a Hollywood visa once dominated by actors and musicians.
Adult Film Star Lana Wolf Shares Health Update After Breaking Her Leg
The adult film star, who is based in England, broke her leg in four places last November.
OnlyFans Star Breckie Hill Calls Out ‘Fake’ Creator Earnings Claims
The influencer weighs in on viral OnlyFans earnings screenshots, saying some of the numbers circulating online don’t add up.