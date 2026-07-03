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Mr. Marcus Claims Janet Jackson Knew Him from His Videos
Pop Culture

Mr. Marcus Recalls the Moment Janet Jackson Recognized Him Backstage

Backstage at Essence Fest, Mr. Marcus says Janet Jackson recognized him and told him, ‘I know you. You be in those movies.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Bonnie Blue Admits Pregnancy Stunt was 'Rage Bait'
Life

Bonnie Blue Admits Viral Pregnancy Was Fake 'Rage Bait'

Inside the viral ‘breeding mission’ stunt that fooled millions, paid for a luxury Mexican villa, and turned outrage clicks into £1 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Dead at 28
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Found Dead at 28 in Los Angeles Home

Known off-screen as Adam Aguirre, the rising gay adult performer leaves behind a grieving fiancé, stunned fans, and a community searching for answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Bonnie Blue with blonde hair wearing a light-colored top smiles while exiting a car, with people and greenery in the background.
Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Facing Charge of Outraging Public Decency Following Police Investigation in London

The adult film star is set to make a court appearance in April.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
This 58-Year-Old OnlyFans Model Has 'No Regrets' About Her Career Choice
Life

This 58-Year-Old OnlyFans Star Says Fans Tell Her She’s ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’

From ‘crepey, saggy skin’ to ‘aging like fine wine,’ Elaina St. James reveals how OnlyFans reshaped her confidence, income, and ideas about getting older.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
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Adult Film Star Believes He May Be Bonnie Blue's Child's Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Questions If He’s Bonnie Blue’s Baby’s Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'

After Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘breeding mission’ led to a pregnancy claim, one participant is now questioning whether he could be the father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting for Unionization—Here's Why
Life

Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting to Unionize — Here’s Why

'We want the same things that any other worker wants. We want a safe and respectful workplace,' said brothel worker Jupiter Jetson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Adult Film Star Abella Danger Weighs in on Fernando Mendoza's Future: 'So Powerful'
Sports

Adult Film Star Abella Danger Weighs in on Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Future: 'So Powerful'

The adult film star shared her thoughts on Indiana’s rising quarterback and his potential future in football.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko Dating OnlyFans Model Kaitlin Trujillo
Pop Culture

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Is Reportedly Dating OnlyFans Model Kaitlin Trujillo

Sources say the professional dancer and Kaitlin Trujillo recently began seeing each other following his breakup with Brooks Nader.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
OnlyFans Star With Alleged Mexican Cartel Ties Kidnapped While Driving Cybertruck
Life

OnlyFans Star Kidnapped After Being Forced Out of Cybertruck in Mexico

20-year-old influencer Nicole Pardo Molina was abducted in Culiacán after armed men forced her out of her Cybertruck, with the incident captured on camera.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
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Adult Film Star Abella Danger Apologizes for Viral Miami Crying Moment
Sports

Abella Danger Apologizes After Going Viral During ESPN Broadcast: 'I Would Give Anything'

Danger addresses critics after her emotional Miami Hurricanes moment spread online, clarifying her ties to the city, her student status, and how she plans to move forward.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
Banned OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Announces a Pause on Her Record-Breaking Sex Stunt
Life

Banned OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Pauses Planned Sex Stunt: ‘Some Things Can’t Be Rushed’

The adult content creator says timing is the reason behind the delay, as her controversial stunt tied to a disputed 1,057-partner claim is pushed to February.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
Adult Film Star Devyn Michaels Sentenced to 28 Years to Life for Beheading Ex-Husband
Life

Adult Film Star Devyn Michaels Sentenced to 28 Years to Life for Beheading Ex-Boyfriend

Prosecutors laid out a case involving a love triangle, missing evidence, and a killing that led to Devyn Michaels’ conviction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
OnlyFans Star Tiffany Williamson Says There's Only One Way to Make Six Figures on the Platform
Life

OnlyFans Star Tiffany Wisconsin Breaks Down How She Makes Six Figures

Tiffany Wisconsin says strategic upselling and smart pricing are key to her six-figure monthly earnings on OnlyFans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo189 days ago
Piper Rockelle Claps Back at OnlyFans Critics 'I Never Had a Good Reputation'
Pop Culture

Piper Rockelle Claps Back at OnlyFans Critics: ‘I’ve Never Had a Good Reputation’

The influencer didn’t mince words when responding to backlash over her OnlyFans debut, making it clear she’s not seeking approval.

Bernadette Giacomazzo191 days ago
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OnlyFans Creators Are Claiming The Majority of Hollywood Visas, Per New Report
Life

OnlyFans Creators Are Reportedly Overtaking Actors in Hollywood Visa Applications

Immigration lawyers say OnlyFans creators now make up a growing share of applicants for a Hollywood visa once dominated by actors and musicians.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Adult Film Star Lana Wolf Shares Health Update After Breaking Her Leg
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Lana Wolf Shares Health Update After Breaking Her Leg

The adult film star, who is based in England, broke her leg in four places last November.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
OnlyFans Star Breckie Hill Claims Creator Earnings Are 'Fake'
Life

OnlyFans Star Breckie Hill Calls Out ‘Fake’ Creator Earnings Claims

The influencer weighs in on viral OnlyFans earnings screenshots, saying some of the numbers circulating online don’t add up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo193 days ago

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