Kathy Griffin’s 22-Year-Old Boyfriend Hard Launch Was a ‘Sociological Experiment’

Kathy Griffin’s surprising hard launch was short-lived, revealing the whole thing was to shed a light on double stabdar

On July 9, the 65-year-old comedian posted a photo on Instagram holding hands with an unidentified man, captioned simply: "He's 22. Have at it, internet." The reactions poured in fast. Griffin responded to the flood of comments with: "I AM DYING AT THESE COMMENTS."

Then, the next day, she pulled back the curtain. The man in the photo was not a romantic partner at all — he was part of her security personnel.

"You Guys! 😂 Thanks to all those who participated in my social media sociological experiment! No, I'm not dating this 22 year-old. He was helping me with security during my trip to NYC. But ...what if I were? The reactions were fascinating," Griffin wrote in her follow-up post.

The results of her experiment split sharply by platform. On Instagram, she said, comments ran "mostly positive," with fans writing things like "Get it, gurllll!" and "He's so 🔥 good for you!" On Threads, the reception was considerably colder. Griffin said she encountered "a whole lot more slut-shaming, accusations of 'grooming,' and debates about how 'gross' it would be for a 65-year-old woman to date a younger man."