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One Last Dance: Michael Bibi Closes Out ‘Labyrinth On The Thames’ With A Bang

A day and night to remember.

Image via Michael Bibi
Image via Michael Bibi

Michael Bibi brought Labyrinth on the Thames to a fitting close on Sunday 16th August, with a completely sold-out show at London’s impressive Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. With the Thames and the grandeur of the historic surroundings as its backdrop, the location gave the day a sense of occasion, making it feel like much more than a standard summer dance show

The atmosphere was building from the moment the gates opened, with a carefully curated supporting line-up setting the tone for what was to come. Seth Troxler, Franky Rizardo, Locky and Delilah each brought their own energy to the stage, keeping the crowd moving through the afternoon before Bibi took over for an extended set that carried the party through to sunset. And just when the crowd thought they had seen it all, the Wu-Tang Clan made a surprise appearance, performing Bibi and Kettama’s “Mystery Of Raw” and sending the already buzzing crowd into overdrive. It was an unexpected moment that perfectly captured the sense of spontaneity and celebration running through the day.

By the time Bibi stepped up, the atmosphere was already electric. As the sun began to drop over the Thames, his familiar rolling basslines and stripped-back house sound took over the space, creating that rare festival feeling where the setting, music and crowd all seemed to lock together. Moving effortlessly between darker, deeper grooves and euphoric moments, Bibi kept the energy high right through to the close, giving the sold-out crowd exactly what the occasion demanded.

It was the perfect way to bring Labyrinth on the Thames to an end for 2026. The finale also rounded off a landmark year for the Labyrinth series, which had welcomed an impressive run of artists including Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, Overmono, Adriatique, Anjunadeep and Moby. With every date sold-out, Labyrinth has firmly established the Old Royal Naval College as one of London’s most striking settings for electronic music, pairing heavyweight line-ups with an atmosphere that feels distinctly different from the city’s usual dancefloor spaces. Roll on Labyrinth on the Thames, 2027.

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