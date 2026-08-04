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Lupita Nyong’o Will Turn Broadway Into a ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ Dance Party

Fresh off ‘The Odyssey’s’ box office takeover, Nyong’o hosts a one-night Broadway dance-along powered by Cuban classics and a Tony-honored live band.

'The Odyssey' Star Lupita Nyong'o Will Host a 'Buena Vista Social Club' Broadway Sing & Dance Along
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Lupita Nyong'o will host a special sing-and-dance-along performance of Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club on August 14, inviting the audience to break standard theater etiquette and move with the cast and live orchestra.
  • The Tony-winning musical, directed by Saheem Ali with a book by Marco Ramirez, celebrates the legendary Cuban musicians behind the 1997 Buena Vista Social Club album and features Natalie Venetia Belcon and a live band dubbed the "Hottest Band on Broadway."
  • Nyong'o's Broadway appearance follows the massive box office success of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has earned over $650 million in 10 days despite early online backlash to her casting as Helen of Troy.

Lupita Nyong'o is trading ancient Greece for Havana—at least for one night.

Fresh off the record-breaking success of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the Oscar winner has been tapped to host a special sing-and-dance-along performance of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway on August 14. The interactive event returns after two earlier dance-along performances sold out.

According to Playbill, instead of the usual theater etiquette, the evening is designed to get fans moving. Guests will be encouraged to dance from their seats as the show’s live orchestra performs the Cuban classics that made the Buena Vista Social Club album a global phenomenon.

Nyong'o's appearance shines another spotlight on a production that has become one of Broadway's biggest success stories. Inspired by the Grammy-winning 1997 album, the musical traces the journeys of the legendary Cuban musicians whose reunion recording introduced traditional son, bolero, mambo, and jazz to audiences around the world.

Directed by Saheem Ali with a book by Marco Ramirez, the show opened on Broadway in March 2025 after a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run and went on to earn multiple Tony Awards, including wins for choreography, orchestrations, sound design, and featured actress Natalie Venetia Belcon.

The production currently stars Belcon as Omara alongside Rick Negron, Mel Semé, Jainardo Batista Sterling, Isa Antonetti and a live orchestra whose musicians received a Special Tony Award. The musical is currently playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York.

The Broadway event caps off a whirlwind stretch for Nyong'o. She recently appeared in Nolan's The Odyssey, which has exploded into one of 2026's biggest box office stories. After just 10 days in theaters, the epic earned more than $650 million worldwide and is already challenging several of Christopher Nolan's career records, fueled by massive IMAX demand and strong word of mouth.

The film's release followed months of intense public scrutiny. Before audiences saw a single frame, Nyong'o's reported casting as Helen of Troy sparked online debate, with critics—including Elon Musk—questioning Nolan's creative decisions. Once the film arrived, however, the conversation quickly shifted to its commercial success.

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