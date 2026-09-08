Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.Jon Barlas
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On Sept. 11, 2007, two rap heavyweights went head to head in a sales battle and changed hip-hop forever. Here's how Kanye West killed gangsta rap.Noah Callahan-Bever
Autographs by artists like YG, Gunna, and G Herbo appear on these special edition pressings that you can purchase on Complex now.Complex Staff
We talked to just about everyone involved in the making of Kanye West's classic debut album, 'The College Dropout.' This is the oral history of how it all came together.Insanul Ahmed