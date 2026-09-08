nu metal

Nu metal emerged in the mid-1990s as a fusion of heavy metal, hip-hop, and alternative rock, born out of the same suburban angst that fueled grunge but channeled through a completely different sonic palette. Bands like Korn, Deftones, and Limp Bizkit pioneered the sound—down-tuned guitars, hip-hop-influenced rhythms, and raw, confessional lyrics that spoke directly to a generation of disaffected teenagers.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App