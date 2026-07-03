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For 13 years, over 25 series, Marvel has attempted to expand the MCU on the small screen. Which superpowered series stands tall?Khal
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Pop Culture
'Daredevil: Born Again' Stars on Premiere Shocker: “It’s Really Sad and Robs Us of a Lot”
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio open up about Daredevil: Born Again, the controversial changes, the return of key characters, and what’s next for Matt Murdock and Kingpin in the MCU.Jacob Kramer