Daredevil

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Caesars Palace's New Dayclub Opens With a Stacked DJ Lineup and an Evel Knievel-Inspired Stunt
Pop Culture

Caesars Palace's New Dayclub Opens With a Stacked DJ Lineup and an Evel Knievel-Inspired Stunt

OMNIA Dayclub opens at Caesars Palace with Fisher, Rüfüs du Sol, Martin Garrix, and a record-breaking motorcycle stunt.

Maggie Ekberg66 days ago
The 'Daredevil Born Again' Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped—Here's Your First Look
Pop Culture

The ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped — Here’s Your First Look

The Season 2 teaser reveals Jessica Jones’ return and Fisk’s rise as mayor ahead of the March 24 Disney+ premiere.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
Krysten Ritter
Pop Culture

Jessica Jones To Return in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2

The new season comes out next March.

Trey Alston280 days ago
Speed in Manchester United jersey shouts on the left; jumps over a moving sports car on the right
Pop Culture

iShowSpeed Jumps Over Speeding Supercars During Livestream to Prove He Can Actually Do It: 'Do Not Try This at Home'

Last month, the 19-year-old streamer was accused of faking a video of himself jumping over a speeding Lamborghini.

Alex Ocho713 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends Marvel's "The Punisher" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Jon Bernthal to Return as Punisher for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Series

Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher for Disney+’s upcoming 18-episode 'Daredevil: Born Again' series, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Abel Shifferaw1229 days ago
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Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of Evil Knievel
Life

Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evel Knievel, Dead at 60

Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, has died early Friday morning at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer.

Brad Callas1281 days ago
Actor Charlie Cox speaks onstage at Marvel's DAREDEVIL panel
Pop Culture

Marvel Confirms 'Daredevil: Born Again' Series Starring Charlie Cox Is Coming to Disney+

Kevin Feige formally announced the Disney+ series during Marvel's panel a San Diego Comic-Con. The show is expected to premiere in spring 2024.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio attend the Netflix Original Series "Marvel's Daredevil"
Pop Culture

Disney+ Marvel Series 'Echo' Bringing in 'Daredevil' Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

'Daredevil' actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to reprise their roles for 'Echo,' a Marvel Cinematic Universe show coming to Disney+.

Joe Price1472 days ago
Daredevil is coming back to Disney+
Pop Culture

Marvel Reviving ‘Daredevil’ for New Disney+ Series

News of the series comes more than three years after Netflix canceled its 'Daredevil' show. The revival will be written/produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Joshua Espinoza1521 days ago
disney plus netflix marvel shows
Pop Culture

Disney+ Adds 'Luke Cage,' 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' and More Past Netflix Shows to Its Marvel Collection

Marvel fans can expect a more streamlined on-demand experience soon enough, as a number of former Netflix original series are moving to Disney+.

Trace William Cowen1600 days ago
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greek nyc coffee cup marvel
Pop Culture

Some Marvel Fans Mistook Common NYC Coffee Cup for Having Secret MCU Link

Some Marvel fans are trying to make connections between the standard NYC takeout coffee cup being in multiple MCU shows and movies based in New York City.

Jordan Rose1669 days ago
Charlie Cox during his Broadway Debut Photo Shoot
Pop Culture

Daredevil Will Still Be Played by Charlie Cox If Character Enters MCU, Kevin Feige Says

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says if Daredevil makes his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix series star Charlie Cox will reprise his role.

Joe Price1685 days ago
alex-harvill
Life

Daredevil Motorcyclist Alex Harvill Dies During Practice for World-Record Jump Attempt

Daredevil motorcyclist Alex Harvill died while practicing for a record-setting motorcycle ramp jump, where he was looking to beat a previous record.

tara mahadevan1856 days ago
Evel Knievel
Pop Culture

Disney and Pixar Sued by Evel Knievel Estate Over 'Toy Story 4' Character Duke Caboom

The brand that owns the intellectual property of the late Evel Knievel is suing Disney, Pixar, and others over the 'Toy Story 4' character Duke Caboom.

Gavin Evans2124 days ago

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