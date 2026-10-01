Music

KOKO Electronic Announces AW26 Season With Michael Bibi, Artwork, Marco Carola & More

The Camden venue’s latest season arrives during KOKO’s 125th anniversary year, with the programme spanning house, techno, live electronic music and community-led events.

Image via KOKO
Image via KOKO

KOKO Electronic is set to keep London’s dancefloors moving throughout the winter, unveiling a packed AW26 programme featuring Michael Bibi, WhoMadeWho, Francis Mercier, Marco Carola, Shanti Celeste, Femi Koleoso’s Situation Dance and more.

The Camden venue’s latest season arrives during KOKO’s 125th anniversary year, with the programme spanning house, techno, live electronic music and community-led events. Michael Bibi makes his KOKO debut on October 17, while Shanti Celeste takes over the venue on October 24 alongside Leon Vynehall and Danielle, with Peach Discs also taking over Room 2. The Shanti Celeste takeover will extend beyond the main dancefloor, with The House of KOKO hosting a podcast talk show, workshops and free music production masterclasses from Black Artist Database featuring NIKS, rRoxymore and Mason Maynard.

November brings a three-night Francis Mercier takeover, followed by a WhoMadeWho weekender on November 27 and 28, with the Danish trio performing both a live show and hybrid DJ set. December then sees Femi Koleoso bring Situation Dance back to KOKO for a community-focused Christmas party, before Marco Carola takes over across Boxing Day and December 27. Artwork will close out 2026 on New Year’s Eve, with Z UNCUT and East End Dubs following on New Year’s Day.

For tickets and more info, head here.

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