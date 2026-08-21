Skillibeng Heads To KOKO As London Gears Up For Notting Hill Carnival

Skillibeng, the Jamaican dancehall star, is set to take over London’s KOKO on Sunday 30th August for a special Carnival Edition, bringing the energy of Jamaica to Camden as the capital gears up for its annual celebration of Caribbean culture.



One of dancehall’s most in-demand names right now, Skillibeng has built a global following through hits like “Crocodile Teeth” and “Whap Whap”, alongside collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Popcaan and French Montana. With Notting Hill Carnival taking place that same weekend, the show arrives at a moment when London is at its most connected to Caribbean music and culture, making for a charged setting for one of Jamaica’s most exciting contemporary acts.

The show comes as KOKO celebrates its 125th anniversary, marking 125 years since the historic building first opened its doors in 1901.



Across its long history, the venue has hosted artists including Prince, Madonna, Amy Winehouse and The Rolling Stones, while its years as Camden Palace cemented its reputation as a major force in London club culture. KOKO’s latest chapter continues that legacy while pushing firmly into the future. After its three-year restoration, the 50,000 sq ft venue reopened in 2022 with an expanded programme spanning live music, electronic music and wider cultural experiences.



Its KOKO Electronic platform has become a major part of that offering, hosting around 1,000 DJs, 300 live music events and 300 cultural events annually. The venue is also celebrating the launch of a new state-of-the-art recording studio in The House of KOKO’s Penthouse, featuring world-class Solid State Logic equipment and spaces for recording, songwriting, podcasting and content creation.



With KOKO now bringing artists and audiences together across 16 different spaces—from its theatre and dancefloor to roof terraces, supper clubs, galleries and vinyl rooms—Skillibeng’s performance arrives at a venue that is once again reimagining what a London music space can be.



For tickets and more info, head here.