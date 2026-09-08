Music

Jamie Jones’ ‘Voyager’ Series To Open New London Venue Ironworks

October 3. Save the date!

Image via @jamiejonesmusic
Image via @jamiejonesmusic

On October 3, house music pioneer Jamie Jones will launch Voyager at London’s new 7,000-capacity warehouse venue, Ironworks, in the Royal Docks, introducing a new concept that will unite the artists, sounds and influences that have been central to his journey through house music.

The Voyager project will bring together a carefully curated selection of influential artists from across Jones’ career alongside a new generation of house talent, marking the inaugural event at Ironworks. Conceived as an exploration of the sounds, eras and relationships that have accompanied Jones throughout his career, Voyager will move between formative moments from his past and the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary club culture.

The opening event will feature two distinct performances from Jones himself: a dedicated 2010-era set revisiting a defining period in his career, followed by a DJ set featuring live performances from Ali Love, Camden Cox, Constance Power and Kah-Lo. Together, the performances will showcase different facets of Jones’ musical identity, from a pivotal chapter in his early career to the collaborators and artists he continues to work alongside today.

Joining Jamie Jones on launch night will be long-standing collaborator Seth Troxler, alongside Manda Moor, Adam Ten and Goosey b2b Florentia. Spanning established names and emerging talent, the programme brings together artists with distinct approaches to house, from Troxler’s longstanding connection to Jones and the London-Ibiza underground to Moor’s Chicago-influenced grooves, Ten’s genre-blurring selections and the new-generation energy of Goosey and Florentia.

The launch will also mark the public debut of Ironworks, a former industrial site spanning more than 150,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space on the banks of the Thames. Bespoke sound, lighting and production will be developed around the venue’s industrial architecture, making the building itself an integral part of the experience.

For tickets and more info, head here.

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