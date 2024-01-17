Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks Get Into War of Words After Rapper Teases Diss Track: 'Why You Speaking On Women?'

In another post where blogger Armon Wiggins jumped in, Ak blasted Yung Miami for sharing a "wack bar." "The blogs and ppl who use to jack her was roasting her," he wrote. "She don't want no smoke wit me. Her rap career is done. We just wanna her bout her getting peed on by Diddy. Has she been in dem freak offs or na???"

Yung Miami tried to redirect the argument on Ak being a "fucking creep," with a screenshot of his post about Bhad Bhabie when she was a teen, but he maintained that Diddy allegedly had her "getting pissed on." He's referring to "Pee Diddy," which went viral last year after Caresha revealed her enjoyment of golden showers on her podcast. Since then she's denied that Diddy ever peed on her, and told The Breakfast Club that the whole thing was taken too far.

“Did Diddy ever pee on me? No, never,” she said back in October, setting the record straight. “I personally—for real, for real, for real—never got peed on. My mama cussed me the fuck out about that. I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta stop saying shit like that, for real, for real, for real. She was just like, ‘Caresha, for real, you be taking stuff too far.’ Sometimes I do be takin’ it far."