Akademiks said he was afraid of responding to Santana's threats because he would be labeled as homophobic and "canceled" and talked about his Jamacian heritage on his live stream.

"I have a lot of thoughts about you that i can't say because they would definitely cancel me," said Akademiks. "N***a whatever you think about Jamaicans, go look at any country in the world, Jamaica was always the most homophobic n***a. I was that n***a. I was that. I had to really mentally train myself. So when I finally got past all that and I see a gay n***a trying to get at me, I see all these bitches trying to act like this is cool. My n***a you dont know what a n***a like me been through."

He claimed he exercised tolerance but he cared more about traditional values and his family wouldn't respect him if he let a gay person intimidate him. He reiterated his fear of getting "canceled" but said Santana's comments do "bother" him. "There’s certain shit I really don’t fuck with in my life that I will never do," he added, getting increasingly emotional.