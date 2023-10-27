Yung Miami Maintains She Hasn't Received a Golden Shower From Diddy After Saying She Enjoys the Act

Although she claims to be a fan of “golden showers,” Yung Miami insists she’s never received one from her ex-partner Diddy—or anyone else, for that matter.

The City Girls member revisited the topic during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, when she was pressed about her eyebrow-raising comments and her gift for “trolling.” Miami admitted she likes to cause a stir every once in a while, especially if it helps promote her businesses. This was apparently the case when Miami revealed her alleged affinity for golden showers—a sexual act in which someone is urinated on for pleasure.

“Let me tell you something: You have to get people talking,” she told the hosts at around 28:35 minute.

Miami, born Caresha Romeka, made the golden shower comments during a January episode of her Caresha Please podcast with special guest Trina. At one point during the show, the rappers decided to play “Resha Roulette,” a card-based drinking game that’s almost identical to “Never Have I Ever.”

“Take a shot if you like golden showers,” Miami told Trina. “I do.”

“Golden showers? Meaning when a guy pees on you?” Trina asked. “Pee on you everywhere? You like it?”

“I don’t know, it just do something to me,” Miami said.

The clip, unsurprisingly, went viral and led some fans to roast Miami’s then-partner Diddy, who was eventually dubbed “Pee Diddy.”

Miami later pointed out she never mentioned any names when discussing her golden shower kink, and suggested the Bad Boy boss never urinated on her. Her previous comments were a bit vague, but Miami set the record straight during her Breakfast Club sitdown.

“Did Diddy ever pee on me? No, never,” she said, before expressing some regrets. “I personally—for real, for real, for real—never got peed on. My mama cussed me the fuck out about that. I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta stop saying shit like that, for real, for real, for real. She was just like, ‘Caresha, for real, you be taking stuff too far.’ Sometimes I do be takin’ it far, but girl, I gotta be selling these ['Resha Roulette'] cards.”

You can check out the full interview below. Miami also discusses her love life, making City Girls a lifestyle, and their newly released album RAW.