Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform Her Hits for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Medley

2024 appears poised to be Megan's biggest year yet, as the newly independent artist has a new partnership with Planet Fitness, is the latest face of NFL Sunday Night Football, and will reportedly drop a Nike Training collection next month. More new music is also in Meg's sights, as she recently told People about her plans to "build an empire" under her new music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions.

"I really want to build an empire and grow as an entrepreneur — both in the music industry and in other areas like TV and film — so it’s been an enlightening experience," she said.

Check out more from her performance below.