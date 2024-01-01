Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform Her Hits for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Medley

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat on New Year's Eve.
The three-time Grammy Award-winner was an anticipated performer during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve telecast, where she launched into fan favorites like "Savage," "Her," "Body," and her latest single, "Cobra." “Y’all ready to turn up?” she asked the Times Square crowd while wearing matching purple ensembles with her backup dancers.
The Houston native performed shortly after the ball dropped on the East Coast, where she also rang in 2024 with her close friends.
Ahead of Megan's set at the Ryan Seacrest-hosted affair was Tyla, who gave Times Square a performance of her viral hit "Water," along with sets from country act Jelly Roll and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. Broadcasting in from the West Coast were additional acts like Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, Green Day, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Bebe Rexha, while South Korean pop group NewJeans also hit the stage for the telecast from their respective country.
2024 appears poised to be Megan's biggest year yet, as the newly independent artist has a new partnership with Planet Fitness, is the latest face of NFL Sunday Night Football, and will reportedly drop a Nike Training collection next month. More new music is also in Meg's sights, as she recently told People about her plans to "build an empire" under her new music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions.
"I really want to build an empire and grow as an entrepreneur — both in the music industry and in other areas like TV and film — so it’s been an enlightening experience," she said.
Check out more from her performance below.