Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” Video Becomes 2023’s Biggest YouTube Debut in 24 Hours for Solo Female Hip-Hop Artist

The song marked Megan's first independent release under her new music and entertainment company, Hot Girl Productions. The song has been the topic of conversation on social media thanks to a few choice lyrics that fans think were aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

In the explosive second verse of her new single, she recalls the moment she caught a partner cheating: "Pulled up, caught him cheatin'/ Gettin' his d*ck sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'."

The rapper confirmed her relationship with Pardi in 2021, and the pair dated for over two years before breaking up in 2023. Neither side has officially confirmed the split, but a clip of Pardi performing a spoken word poem went viral, and people assumed it was about his ex.

Meg also shared a few rhymes about dealing with depression on the track: "At night, I'm sittin' in a dark room thinkin'/ Probably why I always end up drinkin'/ Yes, I'm very depressed/ How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?"

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.